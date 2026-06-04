Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Says O.J.'s No. 32 Jersey Should Be Abolished

Wants O.J.'s No. 32 Out of the Game ...

Tanya Brown, the sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, wants the NFL to make a major change ahead of a painful milestone ... bench O.J. Simpson's iconic No. 32 jersey number and turn the focus back to Nicole and Ron Goldman.

Speaking to TMZ ahead of the June 12 anniversary of Nicole and Ron's murders, Tanya says the number remains deeply tied to trauma for many people connected to the case.

"It's also the 32nd year of Nicole and Ron's murders," Tanya tells us. "Every time I see someone on the field with that number, it brings me back and I have trauma."

While Tanya isn't organizing an official campaign to force the issue, she hopes speaking out publicly will raise awareness about what the anniversary means for the victims' families.

Tanya says she wants the league to understand the emotional weight the number still carries.

"I would love for the NFL to realize this is very triggering as a football fan as well," she says. "I hope they take my statement into consideration and get rid of the number 32."

Tanya isn't stopping at abolishing the number, either. If the NFL won't pull No. 32 from circulation, she says she'd like the league to publicly dedicate the number to Nicole and Ron, encouraging players to wear it in their memory.

Tanya is also encouraging people to participate in candlelight vigils on June 12 at 8 PM local time through the Flock of Angels Network -- a grief-support community created in Nicole's memory. The gatherings will honor Nicole, Ron, and other victims of violence while giving people a place to share stories, photos, and memories of loved ones they've lost.