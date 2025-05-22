Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Compares Diddy Trial to O.J. Simpson Case

Play video content NewsNation

Nicole Brown Simpson's sister is making a bunch of comparisons between the trials of O.J. Simpson and Diddy ... and she sees a lot of similarities between her sister and Cassie.

Tanya Brown says the Diddy trial feels a lot like O.J.'s "Trial of the Century" ... mainly because of abuse allegations and the power dynamics of both couples.

Cassie gave four days of intense testimony last week in Diddy's federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial in NYC, and Tanya says folks following the case should not be quick to judge Cassie because they haven't walked in her shoes.

Tanya told NewsNation she didn't know her sister was being abused by O.J. until the trial started ... and she agreed with some expert testimony in the Diddy trial that many victims stay with their abusers, find ways to cope, and don't say much about the abuse to anyone.

Diddy's charged with racketeering conspiracy, two charges of sex trafficking and two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution ... he's pled not guilty and his defense hasn't shied away from the domestic violence stories being told in court.