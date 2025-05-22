Kid Cudi's Porsche Fire Damage Photos Entered as Exhibits in Diddy Trial

Kid Cudi detailed the damage his Porsche sustained from a Molotov cocktail during his testimony in the Diddy trial -- an incident he thinks Diddy was involved in -- and now we're seeing some of what jurors were shown in court.

Photos of Kid Cudi's car fire aftermath were just entered as exhibits in the case ... and they appear to show what Kid Cudi testified about in terms of fire damage from a Molotov cocktail.

Cudi told jurors someone cut a hole in his Porsche's convertible top and dropped in the fire bomb ... and photos show a large opening in the soft top that appears to have been slashed open, and there looks to be some melted fabric.

Kid Cudi's Porsche had a red interior ... and the driver's seat looks burned and there's a bunch of black residue. The driver's side door also appears charred.

Cudi testified that in January 2012, he got a call from his dog watcher at his home, who told him his car was on fire. He said a friend who was nearby came and snapped the photos.

Kid Cudi said the Porsche could not be salvaged.

He told jurors he "knew" Diddy "had something to do with it" ... but when he asked Diddy about it straight up, Diddy denied any involvement -- though Cudi testified he thought Diddy was lying.