Diddy's Ex-Executive Assistant Testifies About Being 'Fixer' After Violent Incidents

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former executive assistant George Kaplan is taking the stand Thursday morning, continuing Wednesday afternoon's testimony in the second week of the rap mogul's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC.

Kaplan was asked by the prosecution about carrying cash for Diddy ... he said he took $50,000 onto a private jet, and said he once picked up $10,000 at a Western Union on behalf of Combs Enterprises.

Asked about Diddy's long-term relationships ... he said he was aware of girlfriends Cassie and Gina, and of Kim -- as in the mother of Diddy's children, Kim Porter.

He was asked why he didn't intervene when he witnessed violence between Diddy and Cassie ... responding, "My career."

Kaplan described a particular incident on a private jet flight to Las Vegas when an episode between the couple occurred -- he testified he heard glass breaking. He said Cassie stayed in the back of the plane, Diddy came up and asked him to get creams to conceal bruising on her face ... Kaplan said he later paid for those supplies using a corporate credit card.

Kaplan said he also witnessed Diddy throwing things -- green apples -- "very hard" at Gina at the Star Island, Miami mansion.

He said he left the company because he didn't think he should be involved in covering things up -- “fixing those types of things” -- in addition to his father having prostate cancer. Kaplan worked for Diddy from 2013 to 2015. He said he was grateful to have worked the job, and had respect for Diddy, but he had to go.

Yesterday, Kaplan told the jury how he was tasked with booking hotels in New York, Miami and L.A. for Diddy under a pseudonym, packing his bags, and setting up rooms for him -- with supplies including baby oil and candles. Kaplan would clean up the hotel rooms after Diddy departed. Kaplan said Wednesday he was sometimes sent out by Diddy to pick up food and drugs.

