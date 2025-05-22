Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

At Diddy Trial, Kid Cudi Says He Was Played by Cassie

Kid Cudi Cassie Played Me!!!

Published
diddy-cassie-ventura-kid-cudi-getty-shutterstock-1
Getty/Shutterstock Composite

Kid Cudi says Cassie played him like a fiddle during their 2011 fling.

The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper testified Thursday in Diddy's federal criminal trial in NYC, and he talked a lot about his brief relationship with Cassie.

kid cudi and cassie getty 1
Getty

Cudi admitted he felt like he was played by Cassie when she told him things were over with Diddy ... only for her to get back with Diddy after they broke up.

052225_tmz_bts_kid_cudi_kal
WORKING THE STORY
TMZ.com

Diddy defense attorney Brian Steel asked Cudi, "She played you?" Cudi said, "Yes." Steel followed up, "You had no clue" that Cassie was back with Diddy? Cudi responded, "No clue."

kid-cudi-elizabeth-williams-1
Elizabeth Williams

Kid Cudi told jurors he dated Cassie for less than a month and they broke up because of safety concerns and drama ... he testified Diddy broke into his home upon finding out he was seeing Cassie, and he also said he "knew Sean Combs was violent."

Diddy-Inside-the-Trail-INLINE-PROMO-watch-free-FRIDAYS

Cudi also testified his Porsche was torched by a Molotov cocktail a couple weeks after things ended with Cassie, and he was convinced Diddy had something to do with it ... and he says when he confronted Diddy about it, Cassie came into the room and that's when he found out they were back together.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Steel asked Kid Cudi if Cassie "was living two different lives," and Cudi said "Yes" ... and Steel asked if both Cudi and Diddy got played by Cassie and Cudi responded, "True."

kid-cudi-exit-kal-05-22-2025
LEAVING COURT
TMZ.com

Cudi even said he was in love with Cassie.

related articles