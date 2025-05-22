Celeb Makeup Artist Says Cassie Had Injuries From Incident With Diddy

A former makeup artist for Diddy and Cassie just testified for the prosecution in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial in NYC ... and she told the jury she saw injuries to Cassie's face after an altercation with Diddy following a Grammys party at Prince's house.

Mylah Morales says during Grammys weekend in 2010, she went to a party with Cassie at Prince's Los Angeles estate ... and then they went back to a hotel room. She says Diddy burst in and asked, "Where the f*** is she?"

Morales told jurors Diddy went into a room where Cassie was and shut the door ... and Morales said she heard screaming and yelling. She testified Diddy stormed out and then a "distraught" Cassie emerged with a swollen eye, busted lip and knots on her head.

The makeup artist said she packed Cassie's belongings and they went back to her house, where they stayed for a few days.

She said a friend who was a doctor came over to examine Cassie and recommended Cassie go to the ER, but Cassie refused and they didn't call the cops.

Morales said she was afraid of Diddy and feared for her safety.