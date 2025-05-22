Diddy's Hotel Profile Warned of Rooms Drenched in Candle Wax, Baby Oil

Diddy's hotel reservations came with a few warnings ... because his booking profile carried a few notes attached to it -- mainly about messes he and his companions made in the room.

Frédéric Zemmour -- general manager of L’Ermitage Beverly Hills -- took the stand in Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC Thursday, and he was asked about how Diddy booked rooms in the fashionable hotel over the years.

Zemmour explained the hotel uses a system called OPERA -- a software hotels can use to aggregate reservations, create loyalty programs and more -- and, he said one feature on it allows hotel employees to enter notes about specific guests.

They stay in the system forever, Zemmour said ... and, Diddy's profile dates all the way back to 2006.

In one particular instance, the bill came out to $2K, Zemmour claimed ... including a $500 charge because candle wax was spilled all over the carpet.

Apparently, this was a regular complaint ... 'cause one of the permanent notes about Diddy reads, "ALWAYS spills candle wax on everything and uses excessive amounts of oil, place the room out of order upon departure for deep cleaning.”

The other notes include, “Pls monitor outside his rm / down the hall to spray air freshener” and “please authorize an extra $1000 when guest stays with us to cover any room damages.”

Diddy's defense decided not to cross-examine this witness ... so, it sounds like they're willing to concede that the mogul got nice and messy during his nights in Beverly Hills.

Zemmour wasn't the only person to testify Thursday ... with rapper Kid Cudi taking the stand this morning to discuss the time Diddy allegedly broke into his house and another instance where he allegedly blew up his car after Diddy found out Cassie and Cudi were dating.