Exotic Male Dancer 'The Punisher' Writes About Cassie-Diddy Encounters in Book

Sharay Hayes, an exotic male dancer known as "The Punisher," included his sexual experiences with Cassie and Diddy in his memoir about erectile dysfunction ... and it's very graphic.

Hayes took the stand Tuesday in Diddy's federal criminal trial in NYC and he told the jury he wrote about Diddy and Cassie in his book, "In Search of Freezer Meat."

He testified he did not name Cassie or Diddy in the book, instead referring to them as a married wealthy couple ... and we found the six pages where he talks about their sexual encounters -- and it's vivid, to put it mildly.

You can read the full excerpts here ... they are definitely NSFW.

Hayes' writing lines up pretty well with some of his testimony that we already told you about ... including the first time he met them at the Trump International Hotel in New York City.

'Freezer Meat' touches on the male mental health crisis being caused by ED and Hayes details some of his performance issues, including in his dealings with Cassie and Diddy ...