Diddy's Ex-Assistant Says Diddy Told Him to Keep His Hands Off Women

He Told Me Keep My Hands Off Women

David James, a former personal assistant to Diddy, says his boss once gave him some ironic advice ... warning him not to get violent with women.

During cross-examination from Diddy defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, James admitted he got into a physical altercation with one of Diddy's former chefs, a woman named Jourdan Atkinson.

James told the jury he got upset with Chef Jourdan at Diddy's home on Star Island in Miami after she tried to tell James how to do his job, offering a suggestion on where to take Diddy. He said he grabbed her by the wrists and told her to "stay in her f****** lane."

Diddy's former assistant says the altercation was run up the flagpole at Bad Boy Records ... and he says Diddy called him in and told him, "You can't be putting your hands on women."

The irony here ... we've heard testimony from Cassie, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard and Cassie's former friend Kerry Morgan that Diddy physically assaulted Cassie ... and the hotel beating video has been shown to jurors.

Plus, Diddy's defense hasn't shied away from the domestic abuse stories about him, though it's important to note Diddy is not on trial for domestic violence.

James also testified Diddy told him to give Chef Jourdan a gift ... and he says he rolled up a blunt and gave it to her.

One other thing ... James telling Chef Jourdan to stay in her lane draws back to some of his testimony from Monday, when he told the jury Diddy's bodyguards warned him early on in his tenure to stay in his lane.