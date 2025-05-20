Alleged Diddy Sex Worker Looks Worse for Wear in Latest Mug Shot

The alleged sex worker known as Ash Armand, who was allegedly involved in Diddy's "freak-offs," looks a bit worse for wear in his latest prison mug shot after he was convicted of manslaughter in the murder of his girlfriend years ago.

TMZ exclusively obtained the booking photo in 2021 ... Armand -- who also starred in the reality show "Gigolos" -- has packed on a few extra pounds behind bars and appears disheveled with messy hair.

His days being a hot gigolo seem to be behind him ... no longer will we see him walking red carpets for Showtime’s "Gigolos," which follows the day-to-day lives of five male escorts based in Las Vegas.

He starred on the show from 2011 to 2016 ... and just a few years later in 2020, Ash -- real name Akshaya Kubiak -- was back in headlines for a grim reason ... the killing of his girlfriend, Herleen Dulai.

Ash was accused of beating Herleen to death in July 2020 and ended up pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem. He was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison, which he is currently serving in Nevada.

Now, audiences are learning even more about his life as one of the alleged escorts involved in Diddy's ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC.

Last week, it came out he demanded a sex worker during one of their "freak-offs" ... though texts shown in court seemingly implicated Cassie in the planning of some of these erotic escapades.