Diddy Trial Highlights From 6th Day of Testimony

The sixth day of witness testimony in the Diddy trial is in the books and while there was some more interesting tidbits from celebs, friends and staffers ... it feels like prosecutors are all over the map.

Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard was first on the stand Monday and her testimony seemed to be geared toward one of the main charges against Diddy ... racketeering.

Dawn testified Diddy made threats about having people killed if they didn't listen to him ... and she also told the jury she saw Diddy with guns and drugs, though the defense got her to admit she never saw Diddy use a gun or pay for the substances.

Next up was Cassie's former friend Kerry Morgan ... and she testified about Diddy not only assaulting Cassie, but also herself. Diddy's defense hasn't shied away from the domestic violence testimony, but he's not charged with that here.

Kerry testified about Diddy being jealous when Cassie started talking to Michael B. Jordan during a break in their relationship ... and while that's pretty juicy, we're having a hard time figuring out why that's relevant to a case about RICO, sex trafficking and prostitution.

Former Diddy assistant David James was the last to testify ... and he recalled a couple convos he said he had with Cassie, including one where he says she told him "I can't get out" in response to him asking why she didn't just leave Diddy.

Prosecutors have 8 weeks to build their case, but it feels at times like they are all over the place and getting away from the basics ... and it will be interesting to see how that plays with the jury.

Diddy was engaged once again during testimony -- and so was the jury this time -- and sketch artist Elizabeth Williams told us what Diddy's facial expressions were like, and how they changed depending on what the witnesses were saying.

Elizabeth sits closer to Diddy than anyone, so her perspective here is very interesting.

Testimony will resume Tuesday, when prosecutors are expected to call Cassie's mother as a witness ... among others.