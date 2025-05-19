Lawanda 'Lala' Lane Defends Diddy, Slams Al B. Sure for Kim Porter Death Rumors

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial is undeniably weighing heavily on his family ... but his children's caretaker is assuring everyone the entire Combs clan are nothing but troopers!!!

Lawanda 'Lala' Lane joined "TMZ Live" on Monday to discuss the day-to-day operations since Diddy was hauled off to jail last year to wait for his trial, which got started two weeks ago.

The embattled music mogul's twins, Jessie and D'Lila, just stepped out for their senior prom, and Lala says they're straight-A students and says faith in God is the dominant theme in the household.

From the sound of things, their school has also been supportive ... they're not the only celebrity kids enrolled with parent problems.

The world has been enthralled with Diddy's trial in the aftermath of Cassie's and Dawn Richard's testimonies, but Lala said his kids only see their dad in one light ... and discussing the case isn't top of mind.

As Kim Porter's BFF, Lala has been closely caring for Diddy's kids since her untimely death in 2018, and one thing she's NOT going to do is beat around the bush with Al. B Sure!!!

The R&B singer, who fathered Kim's first-born son, Quincy, recently gave an interview placing the blame on Diddy ... yet Lala says Al and Kim weren't as close as he's claiming, and says Diddy had nothing to gain from her being dead.

She says Al's constant public posturing is harmful to Diddy's children, and she also denied the longstanding rumor that Kim was in the process of writing a tell-all book.

Diddy's kids have also echoed the same sentiments. They just want their dad home.