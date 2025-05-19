Diddy Would Threaten People Will Die if They Don't Listen, Says Dawn Richard

People Will Die If I Don't Get My Way

Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard testified for the prosecution in the Diddy trial, if he didn't get his way, "People could go missing."

Prosecutors were clearly honing in on the racketeering charge against Diddy, as Richard was asked what she thought Diddy meant by that. Richard's reply ... "That people could die."

Richard was also called to buttress Cassie's testimony last week. Richard testified how she personally observed Diddy "drag her, and kick her, and punch her in the mouth."

The prosecutor followed up with this question ... "What would prompt these acts of violence?" Over the defense's objection, Richard testified, "When she would speak up for herself."

Richard recounted an event in 2009, where she says Diddy punched Cassie in the face, giving her a swollen eye. They attended an event in Central Park a short time later, and Cassie wore sunglasses -- presumably to hide the injury -- as did Dawn.

When the prosecutor asked Dawn why she wore sunglasses, she replied, "solidarity."