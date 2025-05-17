Diddy & Cassie Text Messages Entered as Evidence Exhibits

Diddy's federal trial kicked off earlier this week ... and, Cassie took the stand for several days of testimony -- reading dozens of text messages during proceedings.

Those texts -- which appeared across 162 pages of legal documents -- have now been entered as public evidence exhibits ... and, we've compiled some of the most shocking for you to peruse.

While many of the texts appear innocuous -- the two checking in on each other, saying they love or miss the other person, etc. -- some are more sordid ... with Cassie admitting there were "a lot of d***s, a lot of partying" at one particular gathering.

Diddy says he's going to "eat that p***y" in one message ... and also tells her he wants to talk with her about a new fantasy of his.

Cassie responded to some of Diddy's messages with some graphic descriptions of sex acts as well.

Among those that went viral during proceedings ... Cassie telling Diddy she couldn't wait to "feel some d*** tease my p***y raw" and saying she imagined a specific way of performing fellatio.

Some of the messages aren't sexual in nature ... instead speaking to disagreements the couple had -- with Cassie accusing Diddy of treating her like a "sidepiece" and Diddy saying to reach out when Cassie got "[herself] together."

We captured Diddy's lawyers -- Marc Agnifilo and Anna Estevao -- leaving court Friday ... and Estevao is actually the attorney who questioned Cassie about the messages, having the singer read many of them aloud.

These texts entering the official record come after Cassie wrapped up her testimony Friday ... and, we're told she's now moving on from the federal case -- and preparing for the birth of her third child with husband Alex Fine.

