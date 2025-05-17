Cassie Preparing to Give Birth After Her Diddy Trial Testimony Wraps

Cassie Ventura is moving on from Diddy after her bombshell testimony in his federal sex trafficking trial this week ... and TMZ has learned she's now zeroed in on her family and preparing for the arrival of her little one with husband Alex Fine.

TMZ spoke with Cassie's lawyer Doug Wigdor, who tells us she views her several days on the witness stand as "the last chapter of her ordeal," adding ... "She’s focused on her husband and kids this weekend and getting ready to give birth in a few weeks."

As you know ... the singer is expecting her third child with her better half, who was in New York all week supporting her as she gave testimony and was cross-examined on the stand -- including when she confirmed she told Diddy she'd be "lost" without him despite dating Alex.

And despite online speculation about how Alex must be feeling after sitting through lurid testimony by his wife about Diddy's alleged years of abuse and their graphic sex life ... in a statement Friday, read by Wigdor, he said he felt "tremendous pride and overwhelming love" for Cassie.

Cassie, on the other hand, said Friday via Wigdor her time on the stand was both empowering and healing for her.