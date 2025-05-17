Aubrey O'Day Says She Will Not Testify at Diddy's Trial

Play video content Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial

Aubrey O’Day says she will not take the stand in the high-profile Sean "Diddy" Combs trial.

The former Danity Kane singer confirmed her decision on T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's new podcast about the trial after Us Weekly reported she was subpoenaed to testify and traveled to New York City to do so.

However ... she tells T.J. and Amy that's not the case, and she's in the Big Apple for her own pleasure. She explains ... "I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying."

The musician's May 14 Instagram post asked fans what she should do with her time in NYC.

While she's not taking the stand, Aubrey did confirm to the former 'GMA' anchors she "was contacted by Homeland Security" and had a meeting with them.

She did not divulge further details about the meeting.

As you know ... the federal Diddy trial is in full swing after he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

Cassie -- who is heavily pregnant with her and Alex's third child -- wrapped up her testimony Friday ... noting her experience was challenging but empowering.

After Cassie finished her time on he stand ... former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard testified she saw Diddy assault Cassie in 2009 and would rough her up "often."

BTW, we spoke with Aubrey in our documentary "TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy" ... and she told us Diddy wanted to buy her silence with publishing rights -- and knew exactly what was happening when she saw him offer his old artists a right to their music, claiming it had to come with some strings attached.