Cassie Answers Mystery Over Dollar Amount She Settled for in Diddy Lawsuit

One of the biggest mysteries in the Diddy-Cassie saga was answered at the music mogul's federal criminal trial Wednesday ... Cassie settled her lawsuit against Diddy for a whopping $20 million!

Federal prosecutor Emily Johnson was grilling Cassie on Day 3 of her testimony at Diddy's sex trafficking trial in NYC when the questioning turned to a book she wrote about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Sean "Diddy" Combs -- her former longtime boyfriend.

Cassie testified that her mom helped her write a "book with chapters," which she wanted Diddy to read. She testified she sent the chapters to Diddy through her attorney, but Diddy didn't take her book seriously.

When Johnson inquired how much she wanted for the book, Cassie said she asked for $30 million. Johnson then asked if Cassie sued Diddy, and Cassie responded she did in November 2023 and ended up settling the suit for $20 million within 24 hours.

As we previously reported, Cassie filed the 2023 suit in federal court, accusing the Bad Boy Records CEO of raping her years earlier and forcing her to engage in "Freak-Offs" during their 10-year relationship. Federal prosecutors define a freak-off as "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded."