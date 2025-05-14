Casey Anthony Attorney Breaks Down How to Cross-Examine Cassie in Diddy Trial

Play video content TMZ.com

The jury in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial is hearing highly compelling testimony from Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie -- but, a very famous defense attorney has some ideas about how to effectively grill a pregnant woman on the stand.

Jose Baez, Casey Anthony's defense attorney in her 2011 murder trial, joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" to break down strategy for Diddy's defense team ahead of their cross-examination of Cassie.

While many think the case will rise or fall on the defense's cross-examination of Cassie -- but Baez says it shouldn't.

While prosecutors are showing the jury lots of evidence of Diddy being a very "bad dude," with the rap mogul forcing Cassie to do horrific things during "freak-offs" -- Baez says Diddy's attorneys can't let them define him that way.

He says defense attorneys should point out prosecutors are showing Diddy as a domestic abuser -- which is horrible -- but it's not one of the criminal counts he's facing.

Baez suggests the line of questioning for Cassie should reveal her loving exchanges with Diddy during their 10-year relationship ... and also press her on issues of consent, and try to show the jury she wasn't a prisoner.