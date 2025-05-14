Cassie Testifies Diddy Raped Her After They Split, Later Tried to Hurt Herself

More fireworks from the Cassie Ventura testimony in the Diddy case ... she told the jury Diddy raped her on the floor of her own home after they broke up -- and she later tried to hurt herself because she couldn't take all the pain.

The singer testified Wednesday that in August 2018 they had a closure conversation to shut the book on their relationship ... meeting at a restaurant in Malibu, where Diddy was being nice, playful and romantic. She said he drove her home and forced sex on her.

Cassie told the jury Diddy's eyes went black as he raped her on her living room floor.

She testified she was crying but Diddy continued raping her, finished inside of her, got up and left. She told the jury she wasn't sure if Diddy even noticed her crying.

Cassie told jurors the rape happened while she was seeing Alex Fine ... who is now her husband.

She testified she had sex with Diddy one more time after he raped her, but this time it was voluntary. Asked by the prosecution why she agreed to have voluntary sex after he had previously raped her, Cassie cited the fact they'd been together for 10 years.

Cassie got emotional, breaking down in tears during testimony about going to rehab and trauma therapy in February 2023 ... saying she was having flashbacks and becoming suicidal.

She told jurors she didn't want to be alive anymore at that point and she could no longer take the pain ... so she tried to walk out into traffic -- but her husband, Alex, wouldn't let her.

Cassie previously mentioned the alleged rape in her November 2023 lawsuit against Diddy ... and she testified she agreed to settle with Diddy and his companies for $20 million just 24 hours after filing the suit.