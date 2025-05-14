Florida Trump Hotel Shooter Claims He Was Diddy 'Sex Slave' With Cassie

Play video content NewsNation

Details of Diddy's alleged "freak-offs" have been coming out in public for months ... and now a man who shot up a Trump hotel in Florida years ago and made wild claims about Diddy and Cassie at the time is seeing his story re-examined in context.

Jonathan Oddi -- who's currently incarcerated in Miami -- dropped some sensational allegations in an exclusive "Banfield" segment on NewsNation Tuesday night, claiming he had been hired years ago by Diddy as a "sex slave" to get it on with Cassie ... and some of his assertions are similar to previous reports about the couple's proclivities.

In May 2018, a masked Oddi walked into the Trump National Doral Miami Hotel and Resort and fired his Glock pistol a bunch of times into the ceiling, then draped an American flag over the front desk and started breaking computers ... and when responding officers showed up, he fired at them, prompting a massive shootout with five cops. He fired at least 16 times ... and was arrested after being shot in his legs.

Police interrogation video at the time depicts Oddi describing how he had been hired by Diddy to have sex with Cassie ... those claims were met with disbelief at the time.

In last night's "Banfield" phone interview, he offered further details, saying he had been working as a Chippendales male dancer and was hired by Diddy through an agency for a private show, which led to being offered sex work.

Oddi described details that correspond to other accounts of the Diddy-Cassie freak-off activity ... including Diddy sitting in a corner and masturbating while giving instructions, the use of baby oil, oral sex, and candles. Oddi said at least one time he dressed up as a police officer for an encounter.

He said one time, Cassie passed out, and he worried for her and his own safety ... Oddi said he then secretly recorded a session with a camera hidden on a living room table. He says Cassie threatened him at one point, on Diddy's instruction. He described the two of them as "paranoid," and said he wanted to protect himself ... and claims he later texted Diddy about the recording, which he says led to a settlement.

Worth noting ... Wednesday, in Diddy's federal sex-trafficking trial in NYC, Cassie is testifying -- she was asked to identify various photos of male sex workers she'd allegedly interacted with in freak-offs, and she recognized one of the men as "Jonathan" from Miami.

About the Doral arrest, Oddi says he had taken medication and had an episode, which may or may not have been related to being bipolar, which he's not sure about. He says he's healthy now, has had no incidents in jail, and is ready to rejoin society.

He's still in Miami-Dade County jail for attempted murder of law enforcement officers, armed burglary and armed grand theft charges for the Trump hotel shootout.