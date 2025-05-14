Cassie Beating Video Released, Unedited, in Diddy's Criminal Trial

Play video content Department of Justice

We're now seeing the full unedited 15-minute-long video of Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016, and it reveals the full story -- more than the CNN version showed -- of what went down between them that morning.

The video was released Tuesday night after the second day of testimony in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial in NYC -- security video from the InterContinental Hotel in L.A.'s Century City on March 5, 2016, showing Diddy following Cassie out into the hallway, pushing her to the ground and kicking her.

The extended video shows different angles from what we've previously seen ... first, a hooded figure emerges into the frame in a hallway on the 6th floor -- it's Cassie -- then we see Diddy wrapped in a towel follow her, and a moment later he's got a bag in one hand, and with the other he's dragging Cassie by her hooded sweatshirt. We see a few other angles from different cameras, some of which we've previously seen.

As Cassie spoke on the house phone, Diddy -- still in his towel and socks -- comes back to the area and appears to grab her cell phone ... then he sits down on a chair in the area and angrily throws something, knocking over a vase on a table, breaking it.

In this extended cut, we see Cassie reach for a hotel house phone in the elevator area and talk for a moment ... shortly thereafter, a tall security official in a gray suit comes out of one of the elevators carrying a walkie-talkie. This is the LAPD officer who worked security at the hotel at the time -- Israel Florez -- whom we heard testimony from Monday.

Florez referenced the broken vase in Monday's testimony ... and he testified Diddy later tried to bribe him for his silence, which Florez refused.

The full video shows Florez talking to Diddy and Cassie in the elevator area, and he points to the broken vase. He makes a call on the house phone, and appears to laugh and smile as he's talking to Diddy, who's still sitting in the chair.

Diddy goes back into his room, the guard remains, then Cassie comes into the frame from the other side of the hall ... the guard appears to follow Diddy into the room, followed by Cassie. A custodian then comes into the hallway with a cart, and follows the trio into the same room. Then Cassie comes out with both her bags and walks back into the elevator area.

Moments later, the guard does the same. The guard walks back and forth in the area, then Diddy comes out of his room again, still in his towel and socks, walks toward the elevator, and makes a call on his cell phone. Finally, two custodians emerge from his room, where he had returned to, one with a trash bag. The original custodian goes to the elevator area and appears to size up the broken vase, and talks on his walkie-talkie.