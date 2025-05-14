Diddy in Intense Convo With French Montana, DJ Khaled at Super Bowl LII Party, Exclusive Video

Play video content FEBRUARY 2018

As Cassie gets set for Day 2 of her testimony in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial, TMZ is rolling out some more exclusive unseen video of the disgraced music mogul and his A-list pals.

This time we see them at a Super Bowl LII party in Minnesota in 2018, partying hard and engaging in fiery conversations.

In this footage, Diddy and his pal, fellow rapper French Montana -- who Diddy spent a lot of time with during the mid-2010s -- and DJ Khaled are attending a Super Bowl party at an undisclosed location in Minnesota.

At one point the group poses for some photos, holding up their drinks for the camera ... but, things seem to slow down in the room as Khaled arrives and shows French and Diddy something on his phone, turning them both stone-faced.

Unclear what is on the phone, but it's obvious the group was concerned about it.

At another point in the video, some women enter the picture and join in on the fun, taking shots and posing for their own pics.