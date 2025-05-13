Diddy & Cassie Exclusive Video of Couple at His 48th Birthday Party in Mexico

Play video content NOVEMBER 2017

As Cassie Ventura gets set to testify against Diddy at his federal sex trafficking trial, the former couple once upon a time jetted off to Punta Mita, Mexico for the music mogul's 48th birthday -- and they were filmed having some fun under the sun before their relationship imploded.

TMZ obtained never-before-published footage of Diddy and Cassie in November 2017 at a tropical villa on the private Mexican peninsula.

And get this ... the mansion was owned by 'Girls Gone Wild' founder Joe Francis until it burned down in 2021 after playing host to a bunch of other celebs, including the Kardashians, Eva Longoria and Ashton Kutcher.

Back to the Cassie-Diddy footage ... as you can see, the pair are all smiles as Diddy wraps his arms around Cassie's bikini-clad body, shimmying their hips to a Spanish song.

In another scene ... Diddy and Cassie are learning how to salsa with the help of legendary Choreographer Laurieann Gibson. Cassie busts some moves, extending her arm and placing a hand on Diddy's shoulder as he does his best to keep up.

Diddy is also captured on video sandwiched between rapper French Montana and Cassie, with the others standing around them singing happy birthday to the Bad Boy Records CEO.

The video ends with the whole group posing for pics with Diddy and Cassie sitting next to each other. What's interesting is seeing Cassie's affectionate behavior toward Diddy in this footage, which is in total contrast to how she feels about the man now. Yet, some might say Cassie seems melancholy at times.

As the world knows, Cassie is the star prosecution witness at Diddy's federal trial, where he faces decades behind bars if he's convicted of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, among other offenses.