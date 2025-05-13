Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy Prosecutors Want Freak-Off Video Played in Court, Cassie Preps to Testify

One of Sean "Diddy" Combs' freak-off videos -- showing himself and Cassie Ventura -- will be played in court, despite the objections of Cassie's attorney.

Prosecutors and Diddy's attorneys went back and forth with Judge Arun Subramanian Tuesday morning about how the video would be played in court.

Cassie and Diddy's defense team don't want the audio or video getting out to the public, so prosecutors proposed it only be played for jurors, who will wear headphones. People seated in the gallery, including reporters, would not be able to see or hear the video.

Prosecutors say they will enter the video into evidence this afternoon ... so expect fireworks, because Cassie is also expected to begin her testimony.

The defense also revealed this morning they want to raise the issue of a Cassie bar fight ... one that did not involve Diddy. Prosecutors argued it was irrelevant, but the Judge agreed with the defense that it's relevant because the incident involved alleged drug use by Cassie.

According to Diddy's attorney, Teny Geragos, Cassie was visiting family in Connecticut, and Diddy suspected she was cheating on him, because she wouldn't answer her phone. Cassie was apparently in a bar and got into a brawl where she "tried to kill someone" ... at least that's how Geragos described it to the judge.

The defense says the incident shows Cassie was using drugs outside of her sexual relationship with Diddy -- poking holes in the theory she only took drugs during freak-offs because he forced her.

