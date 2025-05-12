Wale Slams Story Diddy Dangled Him Over a Balcony Over Cassie, Yet Again

Diddy's been accused of a lot of industry hijinks leading up to his trial, but Wale wants his tie-in to the rumors to be dead -- this instant!!!

The D.C. rapper was out in Atlanta on "The Morning Hustle" radio show on Monday when he was blindsided by questions about the story where Diddy allegedly dangled Wale over a balcony by his ankles ... all because he pushed up on Cassie too hard in the studio.

Wale calls it “preposterous” when asked if it’s true that Diddy dangled him over a balcony for working with Cassie.



(🎥 The Morning Hustle/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/whTGz0t0Ep — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 12, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_

Wale called the story "preposterous" and sounded visibly annoyed ... it's not the first time he's attempted to shoot down this rumor.

Remember, his team told us back in November 2023 that the story was ripped straight from Robert Townsend's script from "The Five Heartbeats," where label boss Big Red went full mobster on a disgruntled singer.

The rumor was first sparked by Wale's fellow D.C. rapper Ant Glizzy, who went as far as to even claim their other counterpart, Shy Glizzy, witnessed the assault.

While Wale's story hasn't checked out, Kid Cudi's association with Diddy and Cassie's relationship is still being marked.