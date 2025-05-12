Diddy Son Justin Combs' Mother Misa Hylton Arrives at Court With a Walker

Play video content TMZ.com

Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy's 2nd oldest son, Justin Combs, was among the Team Diddy family members showing support at his sex trafficking trial on Monday ... with a little extra assistance from a walker.

The 52-year-old fashion designer and stylist was spotted consulting with Justin outside the Manhattan courthouse in a plaid blazer and comfortable walking shoes.

You can see her moving slowly as she joined the rest of Diddy's family ... but she was quickly swarmed by paparazzi photographers as she hobbled along.

We asked Misa what caused the need for the walker, but she appeared to be focused on the uphill battle of actually making it inside the courthouse!!!

Today was a very eventful day in court for Misa and the rest of the family to witness. Prosecutors claimed Diddy forced a male escort to pee in Cassie's mouth during a "freak off," while the defense argued all the sexual preferences and practices were consensual!!!

