What To Expect Today In Diddy's Criminal Trial

It's the second week of Diddy's sex trafficking trial and there are some big milestones on the schedule today ... including seating a jury and opening statements from prosecutors and the defense.

Jury selection is up first this morning ... there are 43 jurors still to go through and the goal here is to pick 18 from the huge pool -- 12 jurors and 6 alternates.

Diddy's defense says this should be quick and easy, and there are 16 preemptive challenges to pare down the jury pool ... 10 for the defense and 6 for prosecutors. These challenges allow for prospective jurors to be excluded without an argument from the other side.

Once the jury is set, the trial will move on to opening statements.

Diddy's defense has already signaled some of their strategy ... saying previously in court, he is more swinger than criminal and the physical violence with Cassie went both ways.

Prosecutors will also make their opening remarks, and it will be interesting to see where they take things.

There are at least 3 witnesses set to be called by the prosecution this week, though it's unclear if there will be enough time for a witness to take the stand Monday ... so stay tuned.