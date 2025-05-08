Diddy Trial's 'Victim 3' Never Cooperative with Feds, Never Wanted to Testify

Federal prosecutors are taking a big gamble with one of their star witnesses in Diddy's sex trafficking trial, because the woman they call "Victim 3" has always made it clear she does NOT want to testify ... TMZ has learned.

During jury selection this week, lead prosecutor Maurene Comey admitted the feds do not know whether the alleged victim -- one of Diddy's ex-girlfriends -- intends to appear in court to testify against him. Comey said the woman does not live locally, there's an issue getting in touch with her attorney ... and she may not even show up to court despite a subpoena.

Our sources with direct knowledge say the woman has never cooperated with prosecutors, and never gave them an indication she would be willing to take the stand during the trial.

It begs the question -- why did prosecutors add her to the Diddy indictment, and will they address her absence next week during opening statements?

At this point, it's still unclear who prosecutors will call to testify at the beginning of the trial.

Prosecutors have some big decisions to make with "Victim 3" ... namely, will they refer to her in their opening statement? If they do and then she ghosts them, the jury will wonder what's going on ... and that might be a big blow to the prosecution.

As we reported, Comey said Monday prosecutors would not be getting into the woman's story until the second part of the trial ... and during opening statements, the woman would be described as one of the many women who have allegedly been abused and sexually exploited by Diddy.

The indictment labels her an alleged victim of sex trafficking.

Cassie, another Diddy ex, has long been known to be "Victim 1," and she's expected to testify under her own name ... though it's not clear when she will take the stand.

She's already in NYC, out and about with a huge baby bump -- some fans estimate she's around 9 months pregnant.