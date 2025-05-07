Diddy Trial Judge Warns Mark Geragos, Says I'll Be Watching '2 Angry Men'

The judge in Diddy's criminal trial is issuing a warning to Mark Geragos over his public comments about the case, and vows he'll be watching and listening weekly to his podcast, "2 Angry Men."

Judge Arun Subramanian called Geragos into chambers Tuesday -- on day 2 of jury selection -- for a tête-à-tête about the famed attorney referring to the federal prosecuting team as a "6-pack of white women" during last week's episode of the podcast he co-hosts with TMZ's Harvey Levin.

Prosecutors alerted the judge to the comment, which they claimed violated court rules because Geragos appears to be consulting with Diddy's defense team. The rule bars prosecutors and attorneys involved in a trial from making public comments that could influence the jury.

During the meeting, Geragos argued the Supreme Court has effectively said defendants and their lawyers have a Constitutional right to publicly defend themselves, and therefore, the judge shouldn't gag attorneys connected to Diddy's defense.

BTW, the judge squarely asked Geragos if he's advising Diddy in this case -- his daughter Teny and Marc Agnifilo are leading the defense -- and he would only say he talks to Diddy "with great frequency."

Anyway, the judge didn't disagree with Geragos' argument, but still reminded him certain comments are so "outrageous," they wouldn't be tolerated ... for instance, a "6-pack of white women." The judge essentially said if Geragos pulls a stunt like that again, he could be cited for contempt.

Bottom line ... Judge Subramanian warned MG about crossing the line on "2 Angry Men," saying, "I'm going to be watching and I'm going to be listening. All right? You have one more listener for your podcast."