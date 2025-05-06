Diddy Legal Team's Fashion Blows Out Prosecution on Jury Selection Day 2

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's legal team hasn't won the case yet ... but, they're off to a good start in the wardrobe department -- crushing prosecutors in the battle of fashion.

We have reporters inside the courtroom monitoring the trial ... and, they say the defense team's style choices are causing a stir among some members of the gallery. We also caught a few of Diddy's female attorneys coming out of the courthouse in their fancy duds -- and one of them actually spoke to our photog about her fashion sense. Check out our video.

Meanwhile, three women who make the "Rotten Mango" podcast were particularly floored by Teny Geragos, daughter of Mark Geragos (who cohosts our "2 Angry Men" podcast) ... she wore a chic ensemble -- a black print Veronica Beard dress accompanied by a short matching blazer. She finished off the look with 4.5-inch pointy black suede Aquazzura heels, complete with bows decorating the backs. She also sported a vintage black Chanel bag.

As you can imagine, the entire defense team looked like they spent beaucoup bucks on their outfits ... with Alexandra Shapiro flaunting an expensive set of pearls.

Defendant Diddy dressed down a little more ... wearing pretty much the same clothes as yesterday -- a sweater over a white button-down shirt, which came untucked because he kept getting up and sitting every time a potential juror entered or left the courtroom.

His outfit looked a little rumpled, but Diddy himself looked full of energy ... hugging almost everyone on his legal team, except Marc Agnifilo, who he patted on the back.

Diddy was confident while asking questions of his defense team, cracking a grin at times — Diddy seems up to speed on all potential jurors. He also passed papers between Teny and Brian Steel.

While the defense team's making big bucks and can afford custom clothes and fine jewelry, the prosecution team ain't gettin' paid the same ... and, it shows a little with their style choices.

We're told the all-female team looks like they got their clothes on sale at Brooks Brothers ... totally professional outfits -- like Maurene Comey's navy-blue suit -- but nothing to write home about.

Maurene seemed relaxed in the courtroom ... even smiling when she was talking about her kids. She's not the lead attorney Tuesday -- so, the pressure's not as high for her today as it was Monday. She even had an amicable chat with Agnifilo.

Prosecutor Mary Christine Slavik took the lead today ... and, she was all business -- no pleasantries with the other side.

As you know ... jury selection in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial began yesterday -- and has already led to a few memorable exchanges, including one potential juror claiming she felt Diddy could buy his way out of trouble. She was excused with no objection by the prosecution.