Diddy Trial Potential Jury Pool Questioned About Sex and Violence

Potential jurors in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial are getting grilled on topics like sex and violence before they get picked ... because they're being warned the case will include graphic content and some upsetting things they're expected to handle like grown-ups.

TMZ obtained the questionnaire being given to prospective jurors ... and there's an emphasis on the graphic nature of the allegations against Diddy.

For instance, the questionnaire asks ... "The charges in this case involve allegations of kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution. Is there anything about the nature of these allegations that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

The video of Diddy beating Cassie is going to be shown at some point during the trial, and jurors are being asked about how they would handle it.

Jurors are being asked, "There may be evidence of graphic videos and photographs, including videos of physical violence, in connection with this case. Is there anything about the nature of this evidence that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

There's not one, but two follow-up questions ... with the first covering "evidence of sexually explicit videos, photographs and language in connection with this case."

A second follow-up question asks, "Would you be able to listen to and discuss matters of a sexual nature with fellow jurors?"

Jury selection started Monday, and Diddy was in court wearing a navy sweater over a white collared shirt ... and he told the judge he was so nervous he needed to use the restroom.

The judge wants a jury picked within the first 3 days of trial ... and jurors are being told there are NO plans for them to be sequestered, if picked.