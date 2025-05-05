Potential Diddy Juror Is a Massage Therapist Whose Sister Has Domestic Violence History

On the first day of the Diddy trial, the judge is asking prospective jurors about their celebrity knowledge and their own personal backgrounds, based on answers to a lengthy questionnaire each has already filled out ... and one candidate has an occupation and a family relation that could affect both sides of the case.

In a packed NYC courthouse Monday morning, federal judge Arun Subramanian began questioning possible jurors -- and Juror No. 2's job is particularly interesting in the context of Diddy's alleged crimes ... as is his sister's relationship past.

Juror 2 happens to be a massage therapist -- who probably knows a thing or two about baby oil, which will play a HUGE role in the Diddy case. As you know, Diddy bought baby oil in bulk to use during his "Freak Offs," which are marathon sexual encounters between Diddy, his girlfriends and a male escort, according to a federal indictment.

What made the encounters criminal, prosecutors say, is that Diddy allegedly forced or coerced the females into these sexual situations that lasted for days with plenty of drug use and, in some cases, video recordings.

The judge asked Juror 2 about celebrities, asking if there were any famous people on the questionnaire he knows of ... Juror 2 responded to saying he knows of, or may have rubbed elbows with, actors Michael B. Jordan and Mike Meyers, and he mentioned two locations on the list of questions, two fancy Manhattan hotels -- Essex House and The Peninsula. The judge asked Juror 2 if he could be fair based on his knowledge of the stars ... and he said he could.

Then the judge asked about an answer the guy gave to Question 10 in the jury questionnaire -- Juror 2 explained his sister was beaten by her ex-husband years ago and gave her a black eye, which led to their divorce. But, Juror 2 told the judge he could still be impartial. As you know, the now infamous tape of Diddy beating up Cassie in a hotel hallway is likely to be a factor in this trial.

Prosecutors did not challenge the juror, but Diddy's defense attorney Marc Agnifilo did. However, the judge overruled him and told Agnifilo he could use a peremptory strike to remove the potential juror without needing to provide a reason. As we've reported, picking a jury will be a major challenge for both the prosecution and the defense, for a variety of reasons.

Diddy was initially charged with three counts -- one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; one count of transportation to engage in prostitution; and one count of racketeering conspiracy. In April 2025, he was hit with two more charges -- another sex trafficking count, and another transportation to engage in prostitution charge, bringing the total number to five. Diddy has pled not guilty to all charges.