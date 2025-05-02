Mase Says He's Debating Going To Diddy Trial, Asks Public To Vote

Play video content It Is What It Is

Mase says people keep hitting him up, asking him if he's going to make an appearance in the gallery at the upcoming Diddy criminal trial ... and he's seemingly putting the decision up to his fans.

The rapper revealed on his "It Is What It Is" podcast with Cam'Ron that he keeps getting asked about going to support Diddy in court ... and he's asking fans to vote on whether he should go or not.

Should Mase Pull Up To Diddy's Trial? Something Went Wrong For Sure, They Go Way Back

Nah, Leave That In The Past

Mase and Diddy have a long history ... with Mase releasing his debut album "Harlem World" in 1997 on Diddy's label, Bad Boy Records.

Diddy had features on three songs on "Harlem World" ... and they also collab'd on other hits over the years like "Mo Money Mo Problems" with The Notorious B.I.G. and "Can't Hold Me Down."

Other songs featuring Mase and Diddy include the "Only You" remix by 112 and "Been Around the World."