Diddy Defense Could Be Aided By Lack of Celeb Sex Tapes, Minors In Criminal Case

Diddy's defense may be aided by the fact there's a lot of noise about celebrity sex tapes and minors being involved in the Diddy criminal case ... those two things are NOT part of the case, and it could have a profound effect on jurors.

On the "2 Angry Men" podcast, Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos explored one of the perceptions out there about the Diddy criminal case ... and how it may swing the jury.

There's a false narrative that celebrity sex tapes and minors are part of the prosecution's evidence against Diddy ... with some folks out there, including potential jurors, under the false impression this case is the hip hop version of Jeffrey Epstein.

We know neither of these salacious topics will be talked about in the courtroom... and while Mark thinks the perception out there may harm the Diddy defense when it comes to selecting jurors, Harvey sees it as an opportunity for Diddy's legal team.

The thinking goes like this ... jurors may go into the trial thinking they are going to hear about a bunch of dirt the prosecution has on Diddy, and when they aren't presented with any evidence of secret recordings of celebs having sex or minors being involved in any way, shape or form, it's a bit of a let down ... with the potential to change the way jurors think about Diddy, possibly leading to an acquittal.

Mark's needing a little convincing here ... but Harvey's making some good points.

Jury selection begins Monday and the judge wants a jury picked within 3 days ... so this is all about to play out in court in Manhattan.