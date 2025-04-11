Mark Geragos Deflects When Pressed About Representing Diddy On '2 Angry Men' Podcast

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Diddy is taking a page from O.J. Simpson's playbook and assembling a dream team of lawyers to defend him at his upcoming trial ... but don't ask Mark Geragos about making the cut and taking the reins.

In the latest episode of the "2 Angry Men" podcast Harvey Levin asks Mark about a fact we've known about for weeks ... that Geragos is going to have a significant role in Diddy's case when it goes to trial next month in New York.

Mark does everything he can to deflect ... changing the subject, bantering with Harvey and then shifting the focus to turn this into competition of who has more people over to their homes.

Spoiler ... it's Mark by a landslide, and Harvey's got an admission of guilt when it comes to peeing in some bushes.

But the big story here is we've learned Mark is going to tackle the Diddy case and defend him in court ... we've known about this for three weeks and just brought it up to Mark now, and ya gotta see how he deflects.

Mark joined the podcast after scoring a legal win in court on behalf of the Menendez Brothers ... and while he tells us he's been busy working for Erik and Lyle, we know Geragos can multi task with the best of them.