Jorge Messi, Soccer Star Lionel Messi's Dad, Dead at 68

Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi's dad, Jorge Messi, has died.

The famous sports club from Rosario, Argentina -- Newell's Old Boys -- announced the sad news on social media Saturday, and celebrated him as a "pillar" who vigorously supported one of the best soccer players of all time with his wife, Celia Cuccittini, who survives him.

El Club Atlético Newell's Old Boys despide con profundo dolor y pesar a Jorge Messi, quien falleció a los 68 años de edad en la ciudad de Rosario.



Reconocido hincha leproso, empresario y padre del capitán del seleccionado argentino, Lionel Andrés Messi.



Jorge fue el sostén y la… pic.twitter.com/8dFPMRdM9Z @Newells

The club's translated message continued, "His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel, from his beginnings at Malvinas to the pinnacle of world football glory."

Jorge was not only Lionel's loving father, but also his agent who helped him create a celebrated career from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and to his current home of Inter Miami.

He died Friday at a clinic in Rosario, Argentina, per ESPN. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Jorge had been dealing with some health issues recently, and the Messi family even had to correct reports about his health during the FIFA World Cup this summer. They confirmed he was having issues, but said "...he is under medical care, recovering and evolving favorably giving the condition he is experiencing."

Lionel was seen crying after scoring a goal against Algeria in June during Argentina's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He ended up scoring a hat trick, and Argentina won 3-0.

He later said in an interview his tears were unrelated to soccer, but had to do with his recent "difficult, complicated days." His family's statement came after this interview.

Jorge was 68 years old.