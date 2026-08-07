Aldon Smith’s Son to Inherit Late NFL Star’s Estate, Docs Claim
Late NFL Star Aldon Smith Only Son to Inherit Estate
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Late NFL star Aldon Smith’s estate will be inherited by his only son, according to the kid's guardian.
Court docs obtained by TMZ reveal Aldon left behind personal property … unclear the value of the assets.
He was not married and did not have any children on the way … but he did have a 13-year-old son named Aulis Smith.
The paperwork said Aulis is the only beneficiary of Aldon’s property.
As TMZ first reported, Aldon died in June at the age of 36. The athlete’s friend found him unresponsive in a truck. No cause of death has been released.