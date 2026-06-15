Late NFL Star Aldon Smith Spent Final Hours Delivering Pizza to Homeless

Aldon Smith spent the final hours of his life giving back ... delivering pizzas to homeless people in California.

Pastor Scott Wagers tells TMZ ... Bay Area business owner Amir Shirazi surprised him on Saturday when he showed up with the former NFL star and a bunch of pizzas to give out to unhoused people in San Jose.

Wagers works with an outreach organization, The Mercy Mobile of Silicon Valley, helping out the area's homeless population ... and he tells us Aldon wasn't acting strangely when he saw him.

The pastor tells TMZ ... "Aldon was a very gentle, friendly guy. Nothing seemed off other than maybe seeming a little tired."

Sadly ... Wagers tells us a few hours after Aldon helped deliver supplies, Shirazi called to tell him Aldon had died.

According to the pastor, Shirazi said after delivering the pizza, he and the NFL alum made a few stops and then swung by his house.

Shirazi told Wagers he went inside his home and when he came out, he found Aldon unresponsive in his truck. According to Wagers, Shirazi initially thought the former 49ers player was sleeping.

Aldon was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, where he was later pronounced dead. He was only 36 years old.