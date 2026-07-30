Kim Kardashian Agrees to Forgive Massive Debt Owed by Man Who Lost Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian has agreed not to collect the six-figure sum a man owes her for losing a lawsuit he brought against her … after he claimed the judgment would ruin him ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... a man named Ivan Cantu sued Kim after she posted his photo when she meant to post the photo of a prisoner with the same name … in an effort to argue for the inmate to be taken off death row. Ivan lost his lawsuit and was ordered to pay Kim's legal fees, but said doing so would financially ruin him.

A legal rep for Kim tells TMZ ... "This is a lawsuit that should never have been filed. The Court agreed and threw it out and ordered that [Ivan Cantu] pay Kim's legal fees. Kim agreed to waive those fees and so [Ivan] has dismissed his case with prejudice."

The non-prisoner Ivan demanded damages from Kim for the alleged harm the post caused him. She denied all claims of wrongdoing and said she deleted the post immediately after discovering it was the wrong picture.