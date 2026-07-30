Influencer Sara Gilson's Ex-Husband Paying for Funeral After Alleged Murder-Suicide

Sara Gilson's ex-husband is covering all of her funeral expenses ... telling TMZ he spent his birthday picking out her burial plot.

Lyle Landers tells us he promised Sara's parents she would have a proper funeral and offered to pay for everything because he is in a more stable financial position than her family.

Lyle says he remained close with Sara and her family throughout the 18 years they knew each other, even after they both remarried ... because "'Til death do us part" wasn't just something he said at their wedding.

Tuesday was Lyle's birthday, but he says he spent the day selecting Sara's resting plot. Her private service is expected by the end of the week, with no media allowed.

Lyle says he has not contacted Jeremiah "Shawn” Duffey's five children or ex-wife Stephanie Ramsay, explaining each family should handle its grief separately.

He says he feels for Duffey's children, who are being forced to confront allegations their father sexually abused a child and killed Sara before taking his own life.

As we first reported .... Stephanie says Duffey's children decided he did not deserve a funeral. He will instead be cremated, with his ashes placed in a family plot.

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Authorities found Sara and Duffey dead from apparent gunshot wounds last Thursday and said the case appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Less than two weeks before her death, Sara posted a TikTok accusing Duffey of being a pedophile ... and she obtained a protective order against him.

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Lyle, who shared two children with Sara, says he does not want her defined by that viral video.