Influencer Sara Gilson's Alleged Pedophile Husband Threatened Suicide, Before Murder-Suicide

Influencer Sara Gilson filed a protective order against her husband Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey and claimed he threatened suicide ... weeks before he killed her and himself.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Sara beelined it to court on June 10 to file for a protective order, after her husband Shawn was accused of kissing a 14-year-old girl while he was coaching basketball practice.

Sara claims she has two teens that reside in her home -- that are not his children -- whom she'd like to protect and "keep safe."

In the docs, Sara alleges Shawn proceeded to threaten suicide and "went on the run." Police were still actively searching for him. When Sara filed, she also said her husband had a firearm on him at the time.

Sara adds Shawn admitted to the crime, and the child and her parents have filed a report of their own. She requested Shawn be kept away from the property due to the recent "pedo charges filed by the victim in Owasso."

As TMZ previously reported ... Gilson and Duffey were found dead from gunshot wounds inside her Oklahoma home on July 23 in what cops say appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Play video content Video: Influencer Allegedly Murdered by Husband After Pedophilia Accusations, 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Broadcastify.com

TMZ obtained dispatch audio from the night of the shooting ... with a dispatcher reporting a woman could be heard screaming and crying before a loud bang.

Duffey's ex-wife later told TMZ his alleged actions were shocking, but not surprising ... claiming he had threatened her throughout their relationship. She also said his daughters refused to see him after the allegations involving the basketball player surfaced.

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Less than two weeks before her death, Gilson posted a TikTok calling her soon-to-be ex-husband a pedophile and adding, "I wish I was joking."