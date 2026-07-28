Emilie Kiser Sounds Off On Her Toddler Not Wearing Life Jacket 1 Year After Son Drowned

Emilie Kiser's doing some soul searching ... because she's getting roasted online for having her 16-month-old son, Teddy, in a boat without a life jacket.

What's worse is this comes a little over a year after her 3-year-old son, Trigg, was found unresponsive in their backyard pool last May. He was was rushed to the Phoenix Children's Hospital and died 6 days later.

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Emilie took to Instagram to respond to the backlash, writing in a story ... "Our child should have been in his life jacket for the entirety of that boat ride, not even for the few moments that he was out of it."

She continued ... "We are painfully aware that in a matter of seconds, your entire life can change, and we should have done better."

Here's what happened ... Emilie, Teddy and her husband, Brady, were travelling with another influencer, Madi Curtis, and her family in Mallorca last month.

Madi posted a compilation video from the trip, which included a clip of the group where you can see Teddy on the boat without a life jacket.

People were pissed, and Emilie says she and her family have faced "a deep level of anger" on the internet, writing that it "comes from the belief that Trigg should still be here."

She said ... "He was only three years old, and should have lived a lifetime more. That reality lives with us every moment of every single day."

Emilie concluded ... "We will continue to do better, advocate for better and, as hard as we try to avoid them, still make mistakes. We can only promise that we will never stop learning from them and continue loving our children with everything we have."