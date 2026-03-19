Influencer Emilie Kiser Posts Tribute to Son Trigg 10 Months After Tragedy

Influencer Emilie Kiser shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late toddler, Trigg, on Wednesday ... 10 months to the day of his accidental drowning death.

On her Instagram Stories, she wrote ... “Today is officially 10 months since we lost our son Trigg to a preventable drowning accident. I continue to feel like I have no words in what to say when I’m asked how I feel because the only adequate word is ‘broken.’ I miss him so much. Everything about him. Especially the joy and light he brought to our home.”

She continued, "One of the hardest parts about the last 10 months, although I can’t possibl[y] pick just 1, is having to live without him. Some people might read that and think it’s obvious, but it’s a daily mountain to climb. Waking up without him next to me, not getting to talk to him every day, not getting to see his perfect smile, and so much more." She followed it up with a serious word of warning ...

Emilie added, "So please, fence your pools, add multiple barriers, get your kids in swim lessons NOW & consistently. And last but most certainly not least, always watch them around water."

As you know, Emilie lost her 3-year-old son last May after he accidentally drowned in their pool under the care of her husband, Brady Kiser. Brady was also watching their son Theodore, who was 7 months old at the time, and admitted to police he found it difficult to balance keeping an eye on both kids.