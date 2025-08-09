Emilie Kiser's Husband Knew Son Was Playing in Backyard Alone Before Drowning, New Docs Claim

Emilie Kiser's husband, Brady Kiser, knew their 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser, was playing in their Arizona home's backyard before he fell into the pool and drowned in May.

A Chandler Police Department report obtained by TMZ reveals Brady admitted to law enforcement he saw his toddler playing outside -- and near the pool -- calling it a common activity for him.

He said ... "He loved to be outside, he loved to play outside, and so in my mind it was, you know, just that of him going and doing as he routinely had other times going out to play, the difference was I was the only parent home."

Emilie was out with friends at the time of the heartbreaking incident.

Police estimate Kiser was unattended in the yard for "more than 9 minutes" while Brady was inside with their newborn son, Theodore ... and he was submerged in the backyard pool for 7 minutes before his father found him.

Police say Brady originally told patrol officers on the scene he believed his son was outside for "5 minutes," but told other people he was alone for "3 minutes." The report points out "discrepancies" between Brady's statement and what was seen on video, but he told officers at various points in their investigation he was simply trying to recount his experience to the best of his ability.

The report concludes Kiser's drowning was a "tragic incident" that "was the result of being in the backyard unsupervised while playing around the unsecured pool and unable to swim" after tripping and falling while playing with an inflatable chair.

Chandler police submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for a review for "child abuse with criminal negligence" due to Brady permitting the child to be in a situation where he was endangered.

As we reported, prosecutors declined to pursue any charges.

The new police documents were released Friday, just after Emilie had a win in court that granted her request to have the graphic details of the scene blocked in public reports. More than 2 pages were redacted in the report obtained by TMZ.