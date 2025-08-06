'MasterChef' Star Yanin Campos Dead at 38

Yanin Campos -- a former "MasterChef México" contestant who gained recognition via social media -- has died ... according to her brother.

Raúl Campos announced the news on Facebook earlier this week ... sharing details of the memorial's time and place to the social media page for friends and family.

El Financiero -- a daily newspaper in Mexico -- reports Campos was driving in Chihuahua, Mexico just after 6 AM on Saturday morning when she apparently collided with a parked car.

Campos was reportedly rushed to a hospital, where she died two days later. Local authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Campos appeared on "MasterChef México" back in 2018 ... finishing 6th in the competition -- and, she was invited back the following year for a spin-off show where she cooked against other former contestants.

She gained around 100K followers on TikTok and 75K on Instagram, mostly by posting about her life in the years since her TV chef days. She last posted to TikTok earlier this month, shortly before the fatal crash.

Campos was 38.