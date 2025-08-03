'WKRP in Cincinnati' Star Loni Anderson Dead at 79

Loni Anderson, who starred on "WKRP in Cincinnati" and was once married to the late Burt Reynolds, is dead.

The actress died Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital following what her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, told the AP was a "prolonged" illness. The official cause of death is unclear.

In a statement to the AP, Loni's family says ... "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother."

Loni played the sexy and smart receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on "WKRP In Cincinnati" ... a well-known TV show back in the late 70s and early 80s about a struggling Ohio radio station.

She was married to Burt for 5 years before a nasty divorce that officially ended in 1993 when Burt agreed to pay Loni $234,794.13. They got hitched after starring together in the 1983 comedy flick, "Stroker Ace."

Loni also had a role in "A Night at The Roxbury" as Barbara Butabi, the mother of two dimwitted brothers played by Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan.

She was 79 ... and her death comes just days before what would have been her 80th birthday.