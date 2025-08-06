Brad Pitt's Mom Jane Etta Pitt Dead at 84

Sad news from Brad Pitt’s family ... TMZ has learned his mom, Jane Etta Pitt, has died at the age of 84.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Jane passed in the last day or two, and a member of the family shared a touching IG post confirming the news.

Brad was incredibly close to his mom -- she was the glue of the extended Pitt clan, famously pulling the whole family together for a huge blowout just 5 years ago.

Jane, a former family counselor, mostly kept out of the spotlight ... but she did make a few red carpet cameos by Brad’s side with her husband, William.