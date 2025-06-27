Brad Pitt Plays Arcade Games in Japan Amid L.A. House Burglary

Play video content Instagram/@WarnerJP_Official

Brad Pitt is living life in the fast lane ... playing racing games while promoting his new movie in Japan in clips posted after news of the burglary at his L.A. home broke.

The actor hit an arcade in a marketing push for his movie "F1" -- out now -- over in the East Asian country ... having a blast while playing a few games with beloved actor and singer Shintaro Morimoto.

The two banged on a drum in what looked like a version of "Guitar Hero," raced each other in another game -- and hit a few fun poses with a filter to make them look very young ... not that either of them needs help with that.

Brad's laughing a ton in the clip, having a ball with his new pal Shintaro ... and, it looks like he doesn't have a care in the world on his trip.

Of course, when he gets home, he'll have to deal with the headache of his house in L.A. getting burglarized.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells TMZ ... officers responded to a break-in Wednesday night after they say 3 suspects entered the home. It's unclear what, if anything, was taken. Repairmen were already photographed fixing up the place.

We know the burglary happened during Pitt's trip to Japan ... though it's unclear if it occurred before or after the videos of Pitt at the arcade were taken.