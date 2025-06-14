Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Go on Double Date with Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are the biggest power couple in almost every room they walk into ... except maybe at a New York City steakhouse last night -- where they grabbed a meal with Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon.

The A-listers hit Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City Friday night ... Bradley wearing a dark blue t-shirt and jeans with Gigi stunning in a tight white shirt and jean jacket.

The two were spotted hopping out of the car -- BC holding the door open for his better half ... and, they were spotted holding hands on the street, too.

Brad wore a shiny button-down shirt to the AAAA-List dinner -- one A for each big-time name in attendance ... dark sunglasses cutting through the evening glare.

His GF Ines put on a leggy display in a tiny sand-colored dress ... and, she carried a tiny designer bag on her left wrist.

Bradley and Brad are pretty tight ... enjoying each other's company at tennis events and industry functions over their years in the spotlight. Unclear how often they break bread with the ladies in their lives -- but, the two definitely have a rapport.

The two have been in their respective committed relationships for a few years now ... with Gigi and Bradley first linked in late 2023 -- while Brad and Ines were spotted a concert together about a year earlier, a few months into their coupling.