Leonardo DiCaprio Flies Solo at Art Basel Event, GF Vittoria Ceretti MIA

Leonardo DiCaprio is on the hunt for some new artwork, but it appears he isn't consulting a very important person in his life ... model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

The Oscar winner hit up an Art Basel event in Miami Tuesday evening, where he flew noticeably solo while checking out the wide array of art offered up.

While Leo and Vittoria have been seen together on dates and vacations across the globe, LD found himself at the center of quite the sausage fest ... mingling with a group of art bros instead of his usual brunette arm candy.

Check it out ... Leo attempted to keep a low profile at the art show, donning an all-black ensemble -- which included a baseball cap and face mask. He appeared particularly taken with one sculpture ... a metallic rendering of the alien from Ridley Scott's sci-fi film "Alien."

Leo does have quite the history with Ridley, having appeared in the famed director's 2008 action flick "Body of Lies" ... so, we wouldn't blame him if he wanted to scoop up the statue honoring RS' work.

Artwork aside, Leo's solo status shouldn't raise too many alarm bells ... he and Vittoria were spotted celebrating his 50th birthday at an upscale restaurant in West Hollywood last month.

Of course, Vittoria was by his side for all of the celebrations ... though, a lot can happen in a month's time.